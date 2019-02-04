Sara Ali Khan roped in by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: report

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan in spite of being a newbie in B-Town has rapidly left behind many of the old-timers with her unmatchable charisma and astounding star-power in just two films.



It looks like one of Bollywood’s biggest production houses Dharma Productions backed by bigwig Karan Johar has managed to rope in the star-child next.

As per the latest buzz, the 23-year-old Ivy League grad has been secured by director Kannan Iyer who’s last project received an underwhelming response at the box office.

The report further revealed that the project is said to be a biopic and there are chances of it starring Sara in the lead role.

Moreover, the film reportedly financed by Johar is scheduled to go on floors this year in August.