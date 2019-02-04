Sonali Bendre pens emotional note on World Cancer Day

In light of World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre after her battle with cancer has come forth opening up on her extensive and challenging journey with the illness.



The 44-year-old Hum Sath Sath Hain actor turned to Instagram to raise awareness about the illness on World Cancer Day and share her journey with her fans and well-wishers as well.

“World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it… which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease,” she stated.

The megastar goes on to write about her journey battling the disease: “I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this.

And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it."

“There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today,” she added.



Concluding the emotional note, Sonali states: “It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay.”

The actor after getting diagnosed with cancer in April last year had been away to New York to get medical treatment after which returned to India in December and came back on set on Sunday.