Sonam Kapoor reveals about actress who didn't speak against harassment since she had 7 siblings to look after

Sonam Kapoor has been a vocal proponent of the revolutionary #MeToo movement and has always supported women to speak up against sexual harassment.

The 'Ek Larki ko Dekha Tou Aisa Laga' actress in a shocking revelation made during interview with Business of Fashion shared reasons due to which celebrities do not speak about their harrowing sexual encounters.

The 33-year-old starlet also revealed about a friend of hers who had faced similar experiences in the film industry but chose to remain silent about it.

Talking about her friend, Sonam said that the girl did not want to be known as a victim for the rest of her life, especially in the film industry.



She added that the girl wanted to be desirable as her whole career was built on that and that she also had to feed the stomachs of seven of her siblings and the rest of the family.



On the work front, Sonam's latest offering 'Ek Larki Ko Dekha Tou Aisa Laga' has earned her appraisals from industry bigwigs for playing a gay girl with commendable audacity.

The film also happened to be Sonam’s first ever collaboration with her father Anil Kapoor in Bollywood.