'She's the light of my life': Ranveer Singh pens heart-warming post for Deepika

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have proved time and again that they are the ultimate epitome of love, respect and affection as a couple.



From constant PDAs to frequent expressions of love for one another, the newlyweds do not ever shy away from embracing the fact that they are are madly in love with each other.

In one such expression of pure love, Ranveer Singh has penned a heartfelt note for her ladylove Deepika, who he says is 'the light of his life'.

"Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try," reads Ranveer's heart-warming post.

It adds, "I can safely say I’m the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I’ve collaborated closely with her as a professional.

"Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she’s one of the finest actors in the world."

Praising her inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will, Ranveer wrote, "Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path-breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect."

Ranveer further went on to pour some more love for his lovely wife, "I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She's born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being."

He concluded the letter by calling himself the proudest husband in the world, "She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is true …the light of my life," he wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in traditional Sindhi and Konkani wedding ceremonies at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15.