Austria says ready to recognise Venezuela´s Guaido

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday that Vienna was ready to recognise Venezuela´s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president if Nicolas Maduro did not call elections as demanded by other EU countries.



"Should Maduro not respond to the EU´s call for free & fair presidential elections, we will acknowledge and support Juan Guaido as President ad interim of #Venezuela," Kurz tweeted.

France, Britain, Germany and Spain are among the EU countries that have told Maduro to call elections by the weekend or they will recognise the opposition-backed parliamentary speaker.

France European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Sunday that if Maduro had not called a fresh presidential election by Sunday evening, France would consider Guaido interim president with the right to organise them in his place.

The United States and a dozen Latin American countries have already recognised Guaido as Venezuela´s acting head of state -- as has the European Parliament.

Kurz said he had talked with Guaido via telephone and Vienna fully supported him.

"I just had a very good phone call with President @jguaido. He has our full support to restore democracy in #Venezuela. Venezuelans have suffered too long from the mismanagement and disregard of the rule of law by the #Maduro regime," the Austrian leader tweeted.