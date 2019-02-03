New Zealand slip to fourth in ODI rankings after loss to India

New Zealand have slipped to fourth place in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after they lost to India in the the fifth one-day international by 35 runs in Wellington.

New Zealand have slipped behind South Africa to fourth place in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings after their 4-1 series loss to India.

New Zealand are now on 111 points, the same as South Africa but behind on decimal points, even as second-placed India have gained one point to bridge the gap with ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 hosts England. England lead the table with 126 points while India have reached 122.

India and New Zealand would have remained on their pre-series tally of 121 and 113 points, respectively, had the home side pulled off a victory in the last match in Wellington on Sunday for a 3-2 series result.



Pakistan, who lost a close series to South Africa 3-2 last week, are in fifth position with 102 points while World champions Australia are in sixth place with 100 points.