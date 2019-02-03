Kashmiris observe strike against Modi's visit

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris are observing a complete shutdown in the occupied territory to protest Indian Prime Minister' visit.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by the Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

The report KMS report stated Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones of different developmental projects.

All shops and other business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

"A person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination ordered killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics deserved to be welcomed only with protest," the reported quoted the JRL as saying.



It said the Indian authorities have put many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.

The Indian Prime Minister’s special security guards (SSG) have taken over the main venue in Srinagar where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the development projects in the Kashmir Valley.

Unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones have been pressed into service around the venue to maintain aerial vigil.

Indian police and troops have seized hundreds of motor bikes in Srinagar and other areas.

The move evoked strong resentment and anger from the owners of motorcycles. “Despite having proper documents and the driving license, my bike was seized at Pantha Chhowk. Policemen resorted to unruly behaviour when I insisted as to why my motorcycle was seized without any reason,” the KSM quoted Lateef Ahmed, who was travelling from Pampore to Nowgam.

The authorities are said to have suspended mobile internet and train services in the occupied territory.

