Sara Ali Khan names two roles of mom Amrita she wants to play

MUMBAI: Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed the two roles of her mother Amrita Singh that she’d want to play.



In an interview to Bombay Times, Sara Ali Khan said, “I don’t think I can do anything that mom has done. But if I ever have a chance to revisit a part that she has played, I would love to play her role in Chameli Ki Shaadi. I think she was brilliant. Her spontaneity and timing was brilliant. She was phenomenal in that role.”

She also praised her mother’s performance in Betaab, saying that she loved the innocence Amrita had brought to the role.

“I would also love to play her part if Aaina was remade. She won the award for the Best Supporting Actress. Although she wasn’t the leading lady, she was so damn powerful. It just proves that if you hold your own and keep doing what you believe is right, it will show.”

The 25-year old actor made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath followed by blockbuster Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The film made close to Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office.

Sara is said to be in contention to play the lead role in director Imtiaz Ali’s next film. She is currently on vacation with Amrita in Kenya. The actor shared several pictures from the trip on her Instagram.