Neha Dhupia slams fat-shamers, Bollywood celebs come out in support

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia after giving birth to her daughter became target of ample headlines and social media trolls pointing out her post-pregnancy weight gain. However, she isn’t the one to let trolls get the best of her.

The actor turned to Twitter on Friday and addressed the topic of her weight gain that has been drawn into numerous conversations on mainstream as well as social media, slamming a publication for taking a jibe at her weight.

The actor captioned her post with the famous Ariana Grande reference: “Thank you, next!” and went on to silence all those taking a dig: "I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fat-shaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt…Be kind. It’s chaos out there."

Soon after the post, many of the B-Town insiders stepped out in support of her including Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Farhan Akhtar.



