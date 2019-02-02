WATCH: Ali Zafar offers prayer in Mediah

Pakistan’s famed singer Ali Zafar after getting embroiled in controversies regarding sexual harassment claims by multiple women and a national campaign launched against him, was spotted in offering prayers in Medina.



In a footage circulating on social media, the Teefa in Trouble actor could be seen offering prayers in Saudi Arabian city of Medina donning a black shalwar kameez.

According to additional reports, the Channo hit maker after performing Umrah has now returned to his home city of Lahore with a picture of him clad with garlands also making rounds on the internet.

Subsequent to his images during the Saudi trip getting circulated, many netizens did not let go of a chance to call him out on 'double standards' while some thought attacking someone for their religious acts is not up for public discussion.





The singer had recently been tangled in another controversy with social media users slamming him after a video of him partying with young girls had come afloat which also reportedly included the girl who accused Patari CEO Khalid Bajwa of sexual misconduct.



