Iran: One Revolutionary guard killed, five injured in militant attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: A member of Iran´s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed and five wounded in an armed attack in the restive southeast on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The attack took place in Sistan-Baluchistan province.
The assailants struck a base of the Basij militia in the town of Nikshahr.
"Morteza Ali-Mohammadi was martyred in the incident and the five critically injured have been transferred to the hospital," Nikshahr´s prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told the semi-official YJC news agency.
The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Iran, claimed responsibility for the raid on social media.
State media said only that it was a "terrorist" attack, and held no particular group responsible.
It also claimed responsibility for two bombings on Wednesday which wounded several police officers in the provincial capital Zahedan.
Tehran: A member of Iran´s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed and five wounded in an armed attack in the restive southeast on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The attack took place in Sistan-Baluchistan province.
The assailants struck a base of the Basij militia in the town of Nikshahr.
"Morteza Ali-Mohammadi was martyred in the incident and the five critically injured have been transferred to the hospital," Nikshahr´s prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told the semi-official YJC news agency.
The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Iran, claimed responsibility for the raid on social media.
State media said only that it was a "terrorist" attack, and held no particular group responsible.
It also claimed responsibility for two bombings on Wednesday which wounded several police officers in the provincial capital Zahedan.