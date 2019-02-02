Iran: One Revolutionary guard killed, five injured in militant attack

Tehran: A member of Iran´s elite Revolutionary Guards was killed and five wounded in an armed attack in the restive southeast on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.



The attack took place in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The assailants struck a base of the Basij militia in the town of Nikshahr.

"Morteza Ali-Mohammadi was martyred in the incident and the five critically injured have been transferred to the hospital," Nikshahr´s prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told the semi-official YJC news agency.

The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Iran, claimed responsibility for the raid on social media.

State media said only that it was a "terrorist" attack, and held no particular group responsible.

It also claimed responsibility for two bombings on Wednesday which wounded several police officers in the provincial capital Zahedan.

