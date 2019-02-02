Denver Nuggets' Garry Harris ruled out against Houston, Malik Beasley likely to draw the start

Denver Nuggets's Garry Harris was not expected to play against Houston due to a groin injury, local media reported.

Citing The Athletic, Cbssports.com reported that the 24-year old basketball player will likely return on Saturday against Minnesota.

Michael Malone, head coach of Denver Nuggets, said he didn't expect Haris entering the country despite being listed as questionable.

Cbssports.com wrote that 22-year old Malik Beasley was expected to draw the start at shooting guard.