India: fear on the city, there is a leopard in the garden

A wandering leopard sowed panic for six hours in Jalandhar, a Punjab town in northern India, biting and dragging several people before being asleep and captured.

The animal attacked at least four people, none of whom were seriously injured, media reports said.

Most came to witness the spectacle of his desperate attempts to escape the city.

Videos that have become viral show the cat running the streets of this city of 800,000, jumping over walls, entering gardens and attacking residents under the watchful eye of the crowd.

He is also seen to drop a man from a ladder trying to throw a net to catch him.

According to press reports, some spectators have even thrown leopard stones to encourage him to flee to the surrounding fields.

He was eventually cornered in a house where he was asleep with a hypodermic rifle.

According to Punjab conservation officials, the leopard came from the hills of Himachal Pradesh, a neighboring state, and reached Jalandhar through the forests and fields.

The crowd trying to see the leopard complicated its capture and the police had to block some streets to contain the spectators.

The sleeping animal was put in a cage and taken to the Chhatbir Zoo (Punjab) where it will remain under observation for several days before its fate is decided.