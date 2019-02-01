Sara Ali Khan wears skirt worth only Rs 643 and the world goes crazy!

Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan's success is touching new heights after her film 'Simmba' made incredible business at the box office.



Owing to this, everything the actress' says or does goes viral within a matter of seconds. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 23-year-old actress was seen donning a floral skirt with a pink shirt.

While Sara's look was admired by her fans, a little known fact about her ensemble is that the skirt she wore was worth only Rs 643!

The bold green sequinned garment is none other than famed British fashion retailer Topshop's creation.



The skirt has many features and is listed on the outlet's website for only £7 (INR 643).

Sara in the same interview had revealed that she is a 'cheap chick' and does not usually go for very expensive, high-fashion piece of clothing.

On the work front, after working opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s 'Kedarnath' and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', there are reports that suggest that the actress has been roped in for David Dhawan’s 'Coolie no.1' remake opposite Varun Dhawan.