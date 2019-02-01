Pakistan women routed by Windies women in second T20

KARACHI: Pakistan women were overpowered by West Indies women in the second T20 international during the Super Over on Friday resulting to a lead of 2-0 in the three-match for the visiting team.

The match started with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof winning the toss at Karachi’s Southend Club with a target of 133 being set by the team.

Skipper Bismah Maroof remained at the top with a score of 31 while Nida Dar who scored 25 and Aliya Riaz with 23 both remained not out. On the other hand, Javeria Khan made 26.

The match took an exciting turn as Pakistan managed to limit the visiting team to 132, after which it had to be taken to the Super Over where the host team was routed.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan endured a 71-run defeat during the opening fixture amidst which they were all out on 89 at the Windies’ target score of 160-2.

Moreover, with the exception of Bismah Maroof who scored 38 and Javeria Khan who made 19, no one from the team managed to reach a score of double figures.

Dottin managed to score 90 off 60 balls whereas Nation made half a century remaining not out off 35 balls.