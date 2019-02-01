Indian forces martyred 18 Kashmiris in January: report

Srinagar : Indian troops martyred 18 Kashmiris during the month of January in Occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

Citing the the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the report stated the killings left two women widowed and two children orphaned.



"As many as 126 people were injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops and police personnel against mourners and peaceful protesters while 93 civilians including Hurriyat leaders and activists were arrested during the month," the report said.

The Indian troops also destroyed four residential houses in January.

Two more martyred

In their fresh actor of state terrorism, Indian forces martyred two more people in Pulwama district on Friday.

The youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

During the operation , Indian troops also razed a residential house.