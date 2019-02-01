close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Indian forces martyred 18 Kashmiris in January: report

Fri, Feb 01, 2019

Srinagar : Indian troops martyred   18 Kashmiris during the month of January in Occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

Citing the  the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the  report stated  the killings left two women widowed and two children orphaned.

"As many as 126 people were injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops and police personnel against mourners and peaceful protesters while 93 civilians including Hurriyat leaders and activists were arrested during the month," the report said.

The Indian troops also  destroyed four residential houses in January.

Two more martyred 

 In their fresh actor of state terrorism, Indian forces  martyred two more people in Pulwama district on Friday.

The youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

During the operation , Indian troops also razed a residential house.

