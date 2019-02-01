Sara Ali Khan is obsessed with Janhvi Kapoor, stalks her online!

Simmba starlet Sara Ali Khan's recent interview with Filmfare is all the rage these days mainly because of some inside details that the actress had shared over the course of the interview.



In a revelation made during Sara's conversation with the interviewer, the 23-year-old actress said that she is totally obsessed with Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account.

She further said that she religiously follows Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi's social media handles and often goes to their pages to see their latest updates.

In fact, Sara added that she likes Janhvi's page so much that she often stalks her.

This has created a buzz within the industry as Janhvi and Sara, often pitted against each other, are considered to be arch-rivals.

However, Sara and Janhvi are good friends in real life and are quite secure in their respective careers.

Earlier when asked how she feels about her comparisons with Janhvi, Sara stated that she thinks the industry has room for them both.

"Can I control it? What's the point. I think that I understand that I can't control it. I understand that it's inevitable. But I don't think it's anything to get insecure about if it's motivating. I've Instagrammed messaged her so many times..Look they've compared us again or..this is so funny. It all depends on the way that you react to it. I think comparisons are inevitable, pitted against each other is inevitable. It depends on you to comfortable in your own skin," the star kid had said.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht. As for Sara, there are speculations of her joining the cast of David Dhawan's Coolie no 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.

