Petroleum prices reduced

The government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products barring HSD, for the month of February 2019.



While price of HSD is being maintained at the current level, price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 0.59, kerosene by Rs 0.73 and that of LDO by Rs 0.25 per litre.

The new prices shall be applicable from 1st of February till 28th February 2019.

