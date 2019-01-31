close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Petroleum prices reduced

Business

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

The government has decided to reduce the prices of petroleum products barring HSD, for the month of February 2019.

While price of HSD is being maintained at the current level, price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 0.59, kerosene by Rs 0.73 and that of LDO by Rs 0.25 per litre.

The new prices shall be applicable from 1st of February till 28th February 2019.

Latest News

More From Business