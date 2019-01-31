What is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest fear?

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s career has consisted of a number of films with him experimenting in a multitude of roles with different tastes. However, instead of failures, the actor fears becoming mundane.



The Zero actor in an interview revealed that in spite of the high pedestal of success he has been ruling since an extensive period of time, what he fears the most is becoming so uninteresting that he starts taking on roles that he doesn’t find exciting.

“My biggest fear is what if I became mundane and start doing boring things and films. I get very scared at times what I start doing mundane films,” he stated.

The megastar goes on to add: “I hope the day never comes when I am so tired that I tell myself that it is ok to do just a regular film which will get made in 40 days, release soon, become a box office hit and I can buy myself a new car and be happy. That thought scares me.”