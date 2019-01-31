Manikarnika row intensifies: Co-director Krish shares screenshots against Kangana Ranaut

While Bollywood’s latest release Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled in controversy since quite a while and it appears that the feud between the co-directors is only intensifying.



Co-director of the film Krish has now stepped forward with a new twist to the brawl bringing to public screenshots of his conversation with the film’s former editor and assistant director.

Turning to Twitter, Krish wrote: “This is from the editor who edited n later replaced. The question is not about who shot how much. but it’s about the processes which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realize ur lies r making things worse".

He goes on to state in another tweet: “These r the future filmmakers I came out n spoke for so that they won’t face these humiliations”.

Last year, Kangana’s team had posted a clapboard on Instagram reading: “Krish Jagarlamudi is the Director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfils his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion.”

It was later when the Queen actor landed in hot waters after Krish accused her of taking the first credit of directing the film as well as changing his name to Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi in the credits.