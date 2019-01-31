Brad Pitt happy to see daughter turning out like ex-wife Angelina Jolie

While Angelina Jolie may no longer be with Brad Pitt, it appears that the latter is ecstatic in seeing his daughter bearing an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife.

According to latest circulating reports, the 55-year-old Fight Club actor thinks the older hi kids are getting the more they are starting to bear a resemblance with their mother Angelina Jolie especially their daughter Vivienne.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife: “The older the kids get, especially Vivienne, the more they look like and remind Brad of their mother Angelina. As much as Brad has a ton of emotions around his divorce of their mother, he has never stopped believing that she is one of the most beautiful women he has ever met, so it warms his heart to see the kids taking after her looks-wise.”

On the other hand, Angelina is also recognizing similar physical characteristics in her children as Brad as another source was cited as saying: “It warms her heart to think the kids are taking on some of the amazing qualities she fell in love with in Brad.”