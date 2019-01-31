close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty abused, driver thrashed in road rage incident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Bollywood star Shamita Shetty became target of immense verbal abuse with her driver manhandled after she was ensnared in a road rage occurrence in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to reports, the Bewafa actor got caught in an accident in Mumbai’s Thane area after a motorbike rammed into her car near Viviana Mall after which the tiff was sparked by the two men on the bike.

Reports revealed that Shamita’s driver had gotten out of the car to inspect the damage following the hit after which the two men manhandled him while hurling out verbal abuses for the actor.

Following the incident, the Fareb star registered a complaint with the Rabodi Police Station in Mumbai, mentioning the vehicle details of the individuals while also adding that the bikers had threatened the two as well.

Police reports revealed that the incident did not result in injuries and added that the bike has been tracked whereas the bikers still remain unidentified. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment