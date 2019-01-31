Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty abused, driver thrashed in road rage incident

Bollywood star Shamita Shetty became target of immense verbal abuse with her driver manhandled after she was ensnared in a road rage occurrence in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to reports, the Bewafa actor got caught in an accident in Mumbai’s Thane area after a motorbike rammed into her car near Viviana Mall after which the tiff was sparked by the two men on the bike.

Reports revealed that Shamita’s driver had gotten out of the car to inspect the damage following the hit after which the two men manhandled him while hurling out verbal abuses for the actor.

Following the incident, the Fareb star registered a complaint with the Rabodi Police Station in Mumbai, mentioning the vehicle details of the individuals while also adding that the bikers had threatened the two as well.

Police reports revealed that the incident did not result in injuries and added that the bike has been tracked whereas the bikers still remain unidentified.