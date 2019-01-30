Katrina Kaif says Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has been a journey of ‘discovery and learning’

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has said that Salman Khan starrer her upcoming film Bharat has been a different experience altogether.



Katrina said shooting for Bharat has been equal parts inspiring and challenging, Pinkvilla reported her as saying.

“It has been extremely inspiring, exciting, challenging and interesting. From the moment I started prep for this film till date, it’s been such a journey of discovery and learning.”

Katrina went on to say there have been so many moments while filming that “I will always cherish.”

35-years-old diva feels that in showbiz, you will always go through highs and lows and since the time she has joined Bollywood, Katrina feels that she has grown and changed immensely as a person.

“I joined Bollywood when I was 18 and I’m not the same girl anymore because my life experiences have changed me,” she said.

After Aanand L.Rai’s Zero, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan.