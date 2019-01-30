Watch: Historian takes billionaires to task in Davos

Instead of indulging in rhetoric, a historian chose to call a spade a spade at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Rutger Bregman, s a Dutch historian and author, during a panel discussion found it ironic that people talked about justice, equality and transparency while overlooking the issue of tax avoidance.



He took billionaires to tasks for not addressing the real issue which he thinks is tax evasion.

This is my first time at Davos. and I find it quite a bewildering experience, to be honest," he said deploring that almost no one raises the real issue of tax avoidance.

He was also disappointed by the fact issue of rich not paying their fair share of taxes is also overlooked at panel discussions.

"It feels, like i am at a firefighters conference and no one is allowed to speak about water," he said.