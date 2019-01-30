close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
Business

January 30, 2019

Watch: Historian takes billionaires to task in Davos

Wed, Jan 30, 2019

Instead of indulging in  rhetoric,   a historian chose to call a spade  a spade at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Rutger Bregman, s a Dutch historian and author, during a panel discussion found it ironic  that people talked about  justice, equality and transparency while overlooking the  issue of tax avoidance. 

He took billionaires to tasks for  not addressing the real issue which he thinks is tax evasion.

This is my first time at Davos. and I find it quite a bewildering experience, to be honest," he said deploring that almost no one raises the real issue of tax avoidance.

He was also disappointed by the fact  issue of rich not paying their fair share of taxes is also overlooked at panel discussions.

"It feels, like i am at a firefighters conference and no one is allowed to speak about water," he said.

