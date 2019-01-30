close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
Sports

AFP
January 30, 2019

Premier League title chasers Man City lose at Newcastle

Sports

AFP
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

NEWCASTLE: Reigning champions Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race with a shock 2-1 loss away to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Defeat left Pep Guardiola´s second-placed side four points behind leaders Liverpool, who will go seven clear at the summit if they beat Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero fired City into a first-minute lead at St James´ Park but Newcastle equalised in the second half through Salomon Rondon before Matt Ritchie struck the winner with a penalty 10 minutes from time.

