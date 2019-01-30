British MPs back Theresa May bid to change Brexit deal

LONDON: British MPs on Tuesday voted for an amendment, supported by Prime Minister Theresa May, calling on her to change the unpopular Brexit deal she struck with the European Union.

MPs voted 317 to 301 in favour of the amendment asking May to replace the deal´s so-called backstop provision preventing a hard border with Ireland, although the EU has said it will not reopen the agreement.

Theresa May had urged MPs to vote in favour of it to give her a mandate to return to Brussels and re-open negotiations in order to secure a "legally binding change".

But the EU has said it will not change the legal text agreed with the UK PM.