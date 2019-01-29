Women are naughtier, hotter after 40: Vidya Balan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan believes that aging actually makes a woman more confident and happy.



Talking to a magazine, The Dirty Picture actress said, "Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun."

The actress has won praise from critics and fans for her female-oriented films.

“A friend, who has encounters of convenience happened to tell me that the best fun is with women post 35. He explained that since he doesn’t want a relationship, so he can have a scene with women, who don’t want relationships either. He said after 35 women just don’t care. (Laughs) I say after 40 they don’t care even more.”

Vidya will next star in the biopic of famous mathematician Shakuntala. It is also reported that Sanya Malhotra will play the role of her daughter in the film.