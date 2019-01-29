Azarenka sets up Kvitova clash in St Petersburg

Saint Petersburg: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka set up a second-round clash with Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova in St Petersburg on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Margarita Gasparyan.

The Belarusian, who was dumped out in the first round at Melbourne Park by Germany´s Laura Siegemund, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory against the Russian qualifier.

Next up for Azarenka will be top seed Kvitova, who was beaten in a thrilling Australian Open final by Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

"I expect a tough match as she (Kvitova) is currently in top form. For me every match is very important regardless of my opponent´s name. I just want to play and to progress," Azarenka said.

The 29-year-old has tumbled down the rankings since the birth of her son Leo and an ensuing custody battle, and is currently the world number 51.

"It´s just the beginning of the season and every single match is hard for me," Azarenka added.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Julia Goerges reached round two by beating Greek Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 despite appearing to suffer an ankle injury in the opening set.

The German will next face two-time Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva.