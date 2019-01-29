close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
World

AFP
January 29, 2019

Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: statement

World

AFP
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian government officially submitted its resignation to president Mahmud Abbas Tuesday, a statement said, though it will remain in place while a new government is formed.

"The government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah submitted on Tuesday its resignation to President Mahmud Abbas," official news agency Wafa said following a cabinet meeting.


