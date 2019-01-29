Sarfaraz deletes tweet with viral video after getting trolled online

The tweet that unleashed a whole new set of trolling for Pakistan team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was deleted by the cricketer after an hour.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had come face to face with a new set of trolls online after he posted a viral video of a child reciting an Urdu poem with which the cricketer could be seen taking help from to express his sentiments regarding the ongoing fiasco involving ample controversies.

The now-deleted tweet had come following reports circulating suggesting that Sarfaraz’s captaincy is at risk with players unting against him after their victory in the fourth ODI series against South Africa during his absence.

Sarfaraz had been barred for four matches after he made racial remarks on South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo.