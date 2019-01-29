Parineeti Chopra reveals Nick gave diamond ring as shoe-hiding gift

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra received a stunning diamond ring by brother-in-law Nick Jonas as 'joota-hiding gift', the actress revealed during a recent appearance on Neha Dhupia chat show BFFs with Vogue.



Fans were excited to know what gift had Nick presented to the bridesmaids at joota chhupai ceremony. A day after the big fat Indian wedding, rumours started doing the rounds that Nick ended up paying only Rs 5 lakh as joota chhupai money. However, Parineeti soon took to social media to quash the reports and revealed that Nick was more than generous.

Joota chhupai is a tradition that takes place in North Indian weddings in which the bride's sister hides the shoes of the groom and asks for money or gift in return.

When asked regarding the gift during the course of the show by Neha Dhupia Parineeti revealed that he had come all prepared.

The Namastey England actress went on to add that they expected to extort thousands of dollars from the groom but he took them aback with his preparation. She said that Nick signalled his groomsmen to bring in a tray of sparkling diamond rings, one for each bridesmaid. "He is the best!" added Pari.

Nick tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December last year. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.