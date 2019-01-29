Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidhu are traitors: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan along with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu have been termed ‘traitors’ by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Monday.

Addressing an event in Aligarh, the RSS leader went on to condemn the Bollywood stalwarts and the Congress leader while also comparing them to Rajpur king Jaichand and Najafi Nawab of Bengal Mir Jafar.

"They may be good actors but they don't deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand," he stated.

Moreover, speaking about India not needing Muslim youth like Ajmal Kasab in reference to the 2008 Mumbai attack: “India doesn't need Muslim youth like Kasab, Yakub, and Ishrat Jahan but rather those who walk on the path shown by Kalam. Those who walk on the path of Kasab will be considered only as traitors,” he added.