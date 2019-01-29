Ranveer Singh's tweet gets epic response from Rajasthan police

MUMBAI: Bollywood's stylish actor Ranveer Singh has got an epic response from Rajasthan police for his tweet in which he thanked cops for their support during his recent visit to the state.



Responding to Ranveer Singh's post, Rajasthan Police also took to Twitter to show their love for the actor and his wife Deepika Padukone, stating the names of several of Ranveer's hit films, including Simmba, Bajirao Mastani and the forthcoming Gully Boy.

"You came like a Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani and eventually a super cop Simmba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baaraat," read the tweet posted by Rajasthan Police and it's just winning the Internet for its distinct Bollywood flavour.

The actor has recently visited Rajasthan, after which, he tweeted, "Sincere thanks to Rajasthan Police for your support."











