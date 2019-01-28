PM Imran Khan orders steps to keep Torkan border crossing operational round the clock

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed officials to make necessary arrangements for keeping the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan operational round the clock in a bid to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.



The move, PM Khan said, would be instrumental in boosting bilateral trade ties between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister said that it would also enhance people to people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I have tasked the relevant govt stakeholders to make necessary arrangements for the Torkhum border to work round the clock within next 6 months. This step will be instrumental in boosting bilateral trade & enhancing people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries,” PM Khan tweeted.

Khan's post followed an announcement by KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, who said that the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had decided to expedite the reopening of the Torkham border crossing.

