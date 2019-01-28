Indian politician shares photo of Hindu wife, challenges BJP minister to break his hands

Indian politician Tehseen Poonawalla threw a challenge to BJP’s Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde over his controversial remarks about Hindu girls meeting boys from religious minorities.



The Congress leader, who was born to a Muslim mother, tweeted a photo (see above) of himself hugging his wife -- his Hindu wife, he pointed out -- and asked Anant Kumar Hedge to "do what you can". "It's a dare sir!" he said.

Anant Kumar Hegde is reported to have said on Sunday that Hindu boys should break the hands of boys from other religions who touch Hindu girls, India Today reported.

"...if boys from other religions touch our Hindu girls, Hindu boys must break their hands and get ready to create history," the minister was quoted as saying by the Deccan Chronicle.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, said the only skill development Anant Kumar Hegde has done is to ask people to maim and kill others. (Anant Hegde is the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.)

"The only skill development this minister has done is ask people to chop hands, kill people, etc." Asaduddin Owaisi said.

And when Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Karnataka Congress chief, slammed Hegde for his comments, the minister responded. He said in a tweet that he only knew Rao as "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady".

Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife, Tabu Rao, later responded, saying: "Yes, I was born a Muslim, but we are proud Indians first. The Constitution of India which is built on the foundation of secularism guarantees every individual 'Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship'."

She said she "resents" Anant Kumar Hegde using her as a "pawn" in "cheap politics".