Esha Gupta under fire for racist remark on Arsenal's Alex Iwobi

Bollywood star Esha Gupta is the latest one to become the target of internet censure after she made a racist remark about Arsenal player Iwobi.

In the screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, Esha’s friend could be seen criticizing Iwobi for his performance followed by him being called ‘gorilla’ after which social media went ablaze with fury.

Esha’s friend had commented that “evolution had stopped for him” to which she responded: “Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."

However, after she shared the screenshot on her Instagram fans were quick to call her out for her ‘ignorance’ which led to the actor having to issue an apology: “Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity," she said on Twitter.

"It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn't realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game's result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys," she added.



