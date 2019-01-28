Fishery reform to widen Pakistan’s forex influx options: minister

ISLAMABAD: The emerging Pakistan needs to benefit from the enormous natural resources at its disposal and it is the ripe time to invest in the infrastructure necessary to revamp its economy, stated the Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday in Islamabad when a delegation from the World Bank called upon him in the early hours.



The delegation headed by Miss Julia Bucknall, Director for Environment and Natural Resources, showed a keen interest in investment potential regarding the fisheries industry.

The meeting included discussion on meticulous details about the options available for harnessing the prospective economic benefits from this sector.

“Bringing this industry in line with international standards will not only help us widen Pakistan's forex influx options, but also generate jobs for the youth bulge. The youth that we have to save from being a liability due to the failed policies of previous governments thus to convert it into demographic dividend,” observed the federal minister.

“The foreign investors are showing an increased interest to invest in Pakistan due to the business friendly policies of the incumbent government. If we keep on delivering in such a way, it is pertinent that Pakistan will rise and shine," he said.