Road fatalities down, but 80 km / h still in the hot seat

The government must announce Monday a drop in the number of road fatalities in 2018, but the future of the speed limit at 80 km / h, which came into effect in July, remains under threat, in full crisis of "yellow vests".

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe returns Monday morning in Coubert (Seine-et-Marne), where, on December 11, 2017, he said he was "personally" in favor of the reduction from 90 km / h to 80 km / h the maximum speed permitted on certain national and departmental roads.

A month later, he announced that this measure would come into effect on July 1, 2018 on 400,000 kilometers of secondary roads in two directions without central separator, triggering a sling of motorists and bikers and the indignation of elected officials (from rural areas in particular) and some ministers (Collomb, Mézard ...).

The protest against this "passage in force" of the government has redoubled at the end of the year with the movement of "yellow vests", which saw the degradation or destruction of 60% of road radars, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Six months after the entry into force of the measure, the Prime Minister will announce Monday morning good results for road mortality last year. "It's going to be hard to tell us that 80 km / h do not work," says Matignon.

Without reaching the all-time low of 2013 (3,427 dead), 2018 should mark a clear reversal of the trend, after three consecutive years of increase between 2014 and 2016 -of never seen since 1972- then a virtual stagnation in 2017 (3,684 dead).

In the first eleven months of 2018, the Road Safety had identified 3,176 killed (metropolis and Overseas), 193 less than between January and November 2017.

Secretary of State for the Interior Laurent Nunez also unveiled Wednesday a first trend on the network lowered to 80 km / h. "According to preliminary figures, on this secondary network, between July 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, the death toll has dropped by 13% compared to 2017," he said in the Senate.

Arrangements synonymous with "burial"?

These estimates are disputed by anti-80 km / h, engaged for months in a war of numbers.

"Road mortality was already largely on a downward trend one year before the entry into force of the 80 km / h. (...) The implementation of this new limitation had no impact on the reduction of the number of dead on our roads ", still hammered Friday the association 40 million motorists.

Whether it has beneficial effects or not, the executive could back down on this measure which has been, according to many observers, a precursor to the crisis of "yellow vests" that shakes France and weakens the power for more than two years month.

Emmanuel Macron, who has never given any strong support to the measure and let his prime minister defend it, took a first step back on January 15, opening the door to local arrangements.

"We must together find a smarter way to implement it.There is no dogma," he told the 600 mayors gathered in Grand Bourgtheroulde (Eure) for the great national debate . This file "is part of the debate," he said.

"It seems to me that we must keep this rule, but that we could usefully give the presidents of county councils and the prefects the joint authority to derogate from this rule when it is not applicable, not tenable, or when it needs to be changed, "insisted Sunday the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand, close to the President.

Any possibility of development would be synonymous with "burial" of the measure, indignant the president of the League against road violence, Chantal Perrichon: "Macron is ready for everything, even to sacrifice road safety and lives, for to reconquer the French ".