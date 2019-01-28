Four Yemenis executed for murdering Pakistani in Saudia Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday executed four Yemenis found guilty of murdering a security guard, the kingdom’s interior ministry said.



The four men robbed and killed a Pakistani man who worked as a security guard at a company, said a ministry statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The execution took place in Mecca, the statement added.

Twenty people have been executed in the kingdom since the beginning of the year, according to the authorities.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia carried out the death sentences of 120 people.