Britain has martial law option under Brexit no-deal to avoid chaos

LONDON: Britain could introduce martial law to stop civil disorder that might ensue under a no-deal Brexit, but that is not the focus of the government’s attention, UK official was reported as saying on Sunday.



Citing unnamed officials, The Sunday Times reported that the government had been examining the powers at its disposal if a no-deal Brexit resulted in civil disobedience, including martial law, curfews, and the use of the army to quell rioting.

Officials have been discussing the practicalities of implementing the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, which would allow the government to make any appropriate provisions to protect human life, health, safety and supplies, it added.



If the government was considering the possibility of martial law, UK health secretary said “Not specifically, no,” when asked by the TV anchor.

Hancock then added: “It remains on the statute book but it isn’t the focus of our attention.”



Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the country’s members of parliament remain far from agreeing a divorce deal, leaving open the default possibility of a disorderly Brexit.