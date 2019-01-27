close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Watch: Indian school children perform on ISPR's song

A video circulating on social media showed Indian school children performing on a song produced and released by Pakistan’s army media wing in 2015 to pay tributes to the martyrs of 2014 Taliban attack on Army Public School in Peshawar.

In the video, school children wearing their national flags can be seen performing on the song at an event held to mark the Indian Republic Day yesterday.

Lyrics of the hypnotically infectious track titled “Mujhay Dushman Kay Bachon Ko Parhana Hai” seeks retribution for the barbaric attack by educating the children of the enemy.


