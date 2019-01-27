Pope winds up World Youth Day events in Panama with giant mass

Panama City: Pope Francis celebrated mass with hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims in Panama Sunday as he wound up a five-day visit during which he defended Central American migrants and acknowledged the Church had been hurt by sex abuse scandals.

The pope, who on Saturday admitted the Church had been "wounded" by a deepening clergy sex abuse crisis, celebrated a giant mass to round off the World Youth Day celebrations at a park on the outskirts of Panama City.

"I ask you not to let the fervor of these days grow cold," Francis said as he looked out at the pilgrims who had turned the park into a colorful sea of flags, with the capital´s towering skyline in the background.

"Go back to your parishes and communities, to your families and your friends, and share this experience, so that others can resonate with the strength and enthusiasm that is yours."

"We are on a journey, keep walking, keep living the faith and sharing it. Do not forget that you are not the tomorrow, you are not the ´meantime´, you are the now of God."

"And please, don´t forget to pray for me," he said.

After mass, held early in the morning to avoid Panama´s high temperatures, the 82-year-old Argentine headed to meet a group of young people living with AIDS and HIV at the Good Samaritan home in the city.