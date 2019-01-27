New Bollywood film starring Kangana Ranaut leaked online

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Manikarnika becomes the latest Bollywood film to fall prey to online piracy.



The entire film has been leaked online in 1080p full-HD print by the infamous piracy website TamilRockers, just hours after it hit the theatres, India Today reported.

The film’s box office collection is likely to take a hit being made available for free download online, the box office collection is likely to take a hit.

The historical drama witnessed a massive boost in its collection, thanks to strong word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday, and earned Rs 26.85 crore in its first two days.

Not only at the domestic box office, the Bollywood film is also dominating the overseas market. In just two days, it crossed the $1-million mark on foreign shores.

However, in a massive blow to the makers, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has fallen prey to online piracy.

The film revolves around Rani Laxmibai, who fought against the East India Company and the British to prevent her kingdom of Jhansi from being usurped.



Kangana's performance has been hailed by critics as well as the audience. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped praise on the actress on Twitter. Comparing her to the iconic Bruce Lee, he wrote, "Wowwwww, Kangana Ranaut f***ing swept me away with her sheer intensity in Manikarnika... Last I witnessed such fury and ferocity was only in Bruce Lee in Enter The Dragon."