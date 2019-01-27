Truck driver wins $298 million lottery in United States

A truck driver in US has become a millionaire after winning $298 million on the lottery.

According to local media, Dave Johnson, a resident of Brooklyn, has decided to immediately quit his job but doesn't plan on relocating.

Johnson who was on sick leave for a few days went to a gas station to refuel his truck where he bought $5 Powerball ticket.

He, however, didn't watch the draw that evening or go to the work the next day.

Johnson came to know about the change of his fate a few days after the draw.

A colleague informed him that the winning ticket was bought at the gas station where he often refueled.

According to NBC, he went to the station to find that his numbers were an exact match.

"I jumped up and down in the store," he was quoted by NBC as saying.

"I'm rich! I'm rich! I'm not going to work anymore," he told his family.

The report said the lucky truck driver cashed in the ticket on January 2.