Amitabh Bachchan bumps into 'electric eclectic' Ranveer Singh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchanwas ecstatic to run into Ranveer Singh at the rehearsals for an upcoming event, and the euphoria is evident in the way the two can be seen embracing each other.



During the rehearsal for Umang 2019 –a fundraising event where Bollywood stalwarts gather money for families of police officials, BigB had run into the Simmba star terming the star ‘electric eclectic.’

"Rehearsals for the Police function...and bumping into the electric eclectic Ranveer," read the caption.

After getting featured on the Pink actor’s Instagram, Ranveer replied saying: “Electric Eclectic LOVE IT! It was great to see you, Bachchan Sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T [Greatest Of All Time]”



Bachchan also shared the pictures of the meetup on Twitter saying: "On Republic Day... a victory as surgical as any strike... and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra... the meeting with the Electric Ranveer Singh.”



