Sun Jan 27, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2019
Karan Johar slammed for justifying Ranbir Kapoor’s toxic character in ADHM

Karan Johar wants to make a homosexual love story next

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 27, 2019

Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar is looking to bring a change into the Indian cinematic universe with an unconventional tale of love between a gay couple.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the talk show host expressed his desire to create a homosexual love story that comes from the heart.

He stated that the ‘heartfelt gay romance’ would feature two lead actors who as of now remain undecided.

“Being a leading filmmaker, I can make movies on the subject. I would love to make a homosexual love story and would want to cast two leading actors in the film. I don’t have in mind specific names of the actors I want to cast in the film, but I surely want to make such a film,” he was quoted as saying.

Bollywood had earlier battled numerous controversies for the handful of films exhibiting homosexual elements like Dostana and Nandita Das’ Fire which resulted in extremist groups like Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal causing a massive uproar around the country.

