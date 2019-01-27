Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt hugging photo is too adorable to miss

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were seen together in the wedding reception of film producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi Bhatt on Saturday night.



Pooja Bhatt shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia hugging each other at the ceremony. The adorable photo has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the smiling picture, Alia and Shah Rukh Khan looked absolutely happy to see each other.

Khan and Alia were last seen together in film Dear Zindagi.

Pooja Bhatt shared the photo on Instagram with caption, "There are stars and then there are planets unto themselves... as for me, I find it impossible not to love these two! #aboutlastnight #oneforthearchives"







