Chase takes eight wickets as Windies rout England by 381 runs

Bridgetown, Barbados: Off-spinner Roston Chase took eight wickets as West Indies routed England by 381 runs in the first Test at Kensington Oval on Saturday.



Set an improbable 628 to win, England were dismissed for 246 in the final session of the fourth day as West Indies celebrated their third biggest Test win in terms of runs.

Brief scores: West Indies 289 and 415 for 6 declared; England 77 and 246



