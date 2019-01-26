US envoy hails 'significant progress' in Taliban talks

Washington -The US envoy negotiating with the Taliban hailed "significant progress" Saturday in finding a solution to end Afghanistan´s long-running war.



"Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues," Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, tweeted after six days of talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

"After six days in Doha, I'm headed to Afghanistan for consultations.



"Will build on the momentum and resume talks shortly. We have a number of issues left to work out. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and “everything” must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire."



" Thanks to the Government of Qatar for their constructive engagement and their facilitation of this round of talks. Particularly the Deputy PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ for his personal involvement.," he added





