Karan Johar slammed for justifying Ranbir Kapoor’s toxic character in ADHM

Sat Jan 26, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2019
Karan Johar feels responsible for Hardik Pandya controversy, says he’s had sleepless nights

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 26, 2019

While Bollywood movies have often times been condemned for normalizing and romanticizing abusive toxic behavior, Karan Johar is the most recent target of the internet after his justification of killing a character for not reciprocating the lead actor’s love.

In a recent interview the director was asked why Anushka Sharma’s character in his 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was killed in the end, he held revenge as the reason, thereby sparking online rage.

“Yes, the last track met with many polarised responses and rightfully so, but I was like she didn’t love him, she has to die. I wrote this character. He loved her so crazily. She could’ve loved him back, why couldn’t she? So she got cancer and she died,” he stated.

“Well, she got punished, I wrote it. See, a filmmaker is a God, you write, you create and you destroy,” he added.

Soon after social media burst into fury over his response of romanticizing and normalizing the toxic behavior exhibited by Ranbir Kapoor’s character. 


